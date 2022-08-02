Tomaree Road footpath issues addressed with Asset Manager claiming four to eight years for completion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN early 2022 Port Stephens Councillor Giacomo Arnott raised a motion regarding the Tomaree Road footpath, or lack of it.

Councillor Arnott said wheelchair-bound residents currently had to use the road to travel along parts of Tomaree Road, where there is no footpath provided.



At the Council meeting on 26 July 2022, an information paper was presented to the Council regarding the status of the road.

John Maretich, Port Stephens Council Asset Section Manager said the footpath had been identified in Council’s adopted Pathway Plan and with the recent road rehabilitation, 680 metres of new pathway was completed on Tomaree Road, from Rigney Street to Verona Road.

“This (above) leaves two missing links in the pathway network on Tomaree Road; 431m from Verona Road to Messines Street and 87m from Rigney Street to Marine Drive,” Mr Maretich said.

He said the road rehabilitation of Verona Road to Messines Street was listed in the Capital Works Program for the 2029-2030 financial year and the section between Rigney Street to Marine Drive is listed in the Capital Works Program for the 2026-2027 financial year.

“As part of these works, a footpath and kerb and gutter will be included where the road reserve allows.

“Sections of the Tomaree Road reserve corridor are narrow and the inclusion of a footpath for the entire length may not be possible without restricting residential access.

“A detailed survey and design will need to be undertaken as part of the planning proposal to ascertain if a footpath is achievable,” he said.

Mr Maretich said if addition of a footpath was achievable, the path would include provisions for compliant kerb ramp under the Disability Discrimination Act to allow all-ability access.

By Tara CAMPBELL