Tomaree Triathlon club is bouncing back after a tricky 2021

TOMAREE Triathlon Club are preparing to bounce back after a rough couple of months.

Although we can only return to our ‘new-normality’ after a 70% vaccination target is met, many sporting clubs are gearing up for what will come after, holding on to a bright future.

Tomaree Triathlon Club is one of these.

Recently, the Club began regeneration work on their main event site, with new poles to provide damage control for overflow.

This work also included re-turfing a large segment of the site, however the Club were devastated to find that 30 metres of turf had been stolen, with investigation currently underway by the Police.

The Club didn’t give up and was fortunate to receive overwhelming support from the community.

Terry Withers, Club President told News Of The Area about the support that the Club received from the community.

“We had good feedback from the community from our Facebook post and were able to identify where we think it went, but most of all, we were incredibly fortunate that Bannisters supported us and donated the money to buy the turf that we had lost.

“We chose to look at the good that came of something like this, and we’re grateful that it helped highlight to the community what we as a Club have been doing to refurbish the area,” Terry said.

The Club are currently looking towards the future with new events planned for after lockdown.

“Currently our planned event for 7 November is a women’s only event with the mentality of ‘finish lines not finish times’, much like our successful event last year.

“We want to host events that can bring people together, and we’re looking to subsidise these as much as possible through funding and our brilliant sponsors.

Although the Club has a competitive level, many of these events are aimed at people simply giving it a go.

“We let competitors swim with swim aids, flippers and that sort of thing if they’re not confident.

“It’s all about removing those obstacles and giving people the opportunity to develop confidence, taking on something new and simply just starting somewhere,” Terry said.

“Although COVID has pushed us into the background a bit, we’re not giving up,” Terry said.

The Club wishes to remind the community that the normal schedule is the second Sunday of each month in the morning and that competitors may sometimes be on the road, so please be cautious.

By Tara CAMPBELL