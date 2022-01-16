Tones and I busked into Coffs for pop-up performance at Jetty Beach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SINGER songwriter ‘Tones and I’ popped-up in Coffs Harbour on Friday 7 January for a quick busking performance at Jetty Beach pavilion.

Toni Watson, now famously known as Tones and I shot to global fame with her 2019 track ‘Dance Monkey’, a song that remained on the ARIA Singles Chart at number one for 24 weeks in 2020, beating the record of Bing Crosby with his version of White Christmas which held the spot for 22 weeks.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Coffs Harbour is the eighth stop on her ‘Tones and I Busking Tour’ which is travelling up the Eastern Coast of Australia to Cairns, over to Hobart, then Perth and ending in Adelaide over the next few weeks.

Well, that’s the plan.

As with each performance on the tour, fans had to be on their toes to know where and when to see the show as the pop music phenomenon released the details via social media on the morning of the show.

For Coffs it was a 9am Facebook and Instagram post for a 12-noon concert at Jetty Beach pavilion.

Someone who spends much of each day down by Jetty Beach pavilion is Tania Stoessel, owner of Jetty Beans Espresso Van.

Positioned right by The Jetty, her trading spot caught the ‘concert’ atmosphere, and her daughter was more than excited to swing by the show.

News Of The Area chatted with Tania after the performance.

“Tones and I put on an amazing performance in front of a crowd of a few hundred people of all ages,” said Tania.

“The pop-up event was announced at 9am via Facebook.

“She was entirely solo with a couple of camera crew in tow.

“My daughter, Chloe McRae, was so ecstatic to hear of this spontaneous announcement as she is such a huge fan of Tones and I.

“Her most favourite songs include ‘Fly Away’ and ‘Dance Monkey’ just to name a couple.

“Tones and I delivered with her unique voice and finished on a massive high playing her most popular hit, ‘Dance Monkey’.

“The entire performance gave goosebumps.

“With the small amount of time she had, she was so engaging, funny and had the crowd joining in.”

Content from the tour is being used for a documentary being made about Tones and I.

By Andrea FERRARI