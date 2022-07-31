Toormina gets a new Return and Earn machine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NEW ‘return and earn’ machine has been installed at Toormina Shopping Centre.

Coffs Harbour residents are already enthusiastic recyclers, having returned more than 110 million containers for recycling since Return and Earn launched in 2017.



“This new return point brings the total number in the Coffs Harbour local government area to four,” said TOMRA Cleanaway chief executive James Dorney.

TOMRA Cleanaway is the network operator for Return and Earn.

“This is fantastic news for the local community, providing it with greater access and convenience to return their bottles and cans,” he said.

“The new machine gives users the option to print a voucher for the refund amount, redeemable for cash at Coles, or they can opt for an evoucher, payment into their bank account or PayPal by downloading the Return and Earn app before visiting.

They can also choose to donate some or all their refund to one of the charity partners listed on the machine.

“More than $30 million has been raised for charities and community groups via donations and fees from hosting return points since the scheme began in 2017,” said James.

“In the Coffs Harbour area, local charities and schools are increasingly using the scheme to raise much-needed funds,” he said.

Local rugby union club Coffs Harbour Snappers is currently featured as the local donation partner on the Toormina Return and Earn machine.

All donations will go towards the purchase of portable aluminium grandstands for additional seating at Rugby Park in Toormina.

Local recyclers using the machine can also support the latest state-wide major donation partners, Animal Welfare League NSW (AWL) and GIVIT.

AWL rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals in need, while through GIVIT customers can support communities affected by the recent floods.

To date more than 7.3 billion containers have been returned for recycling through the network of 618 return points across NSW.

“By using Return and Earn as well as your household recycling, we can all do our bit to reduce litter and landfill, and contribute to a more sustainable future,” said James.

The Toormina Return and Earn machine is located at Toormina Shopping Centre, 5 Toormina Road, Toormina, and is open from 7am to 7pm daily. For more information about Return and Earn, including checking container eligibility or the status of your nearest return point, visit: www.returnandearn.org.au.

To download the Return and Earn app, search for ‘Return and Earn’ in the App Store.