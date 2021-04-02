Toormina High School student competes for Youth of the Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOORMINA High School Student Ellena Cheers-Flavell has progressed to the District level of the Lions Youth of the Year competition.

Ellena won her local Club Competition at the Bonville Sawtell Lions Club, which gave her entry into the Regional competition held at Nambucca Heads.

She was again successful and moved on to the District Finals which were due to be held in Forster last weekend, however were postponed due to the floods.

The District Finals will now be held on Easter Monday.

Further success will see her compete at the State Finals.

The Lions District covers the area from Yamba to Foster and inland to Murrurundi and Collarenebri.

Part of the competition was a five minute prepared speech, Ellena’s chosen topic was the subject “Gender Inequality”.