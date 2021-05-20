Tough loss for the Nambucca Valley Lions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY 15 May, saw the Nambucca Valley Lions host the Northern Beaches Blues for their third game of the season at E.J Biffon Sports ground.

Despite the rain earlier in the week, keeping the ground wet and muddy, it was a spectacular day for footy and the spectators were treated to a great game from both sides.

The Lions fought hard all game, but ultimately the Blues won the day, 10.6 (66) – 5.4 (34).

Even though this was another loss for the Lions, the boys have hit a turning point.

Compared to their first couple of games, today there was a significant difference in the Lions gameplay, the lads looked sharper, fitness issues now slowly becoming a distant memory, they were hitting their targets more frequently, backing each other up and making smarter plays and they can put that down to their consistent hard work at training.

Entering first grade for the first time in 10 years was always going to be a tough nut for the Lions to crack but the determination they showed today proves the boys are committed and learning, they are starting to gel together as a team and with two new recruits plus players slowly returning from injury, the lads are excited for what the future holds.

Rome wasn’t built in a day and the same can be said for a successful football club.

Keep up the hard work boys, the reward will come and it will be worth it!

New recruits Tom Purcell and Heath Galvin both played sensationally for their first game for the Lions.

Tom’s previous AFL experience is beneficial for the club and he played well at centre half forward and was strong in the ruck.

It was Heath’s first time playing AFL and the lad was a natural, if you saw how he played, you’d be scratching your head in confusion after hearing that he didn’t know what a mark was at the very start of the game!

Aaron Clarke’s return from injury was a boost for the club, looking comfortable in the full forward position and ending the day bagging 4 goals.

The lads travel to Casino next weekend to take on the Casino Lions, which should be a cracking game of footy with both sides keen for their first win of the season and for bragging rights on who is the stronger pride.

Go NV Lions!

By Jacob NEWBURY, Nambucca Valley Lions