Tough season coming to an end for Tea Gardens Hawks

THE Tea Gardens Hawks have endured a horror season in 2021 and will finish at the bottom of the ladder for the first time in recent memory.

A lack of players through injury and availability throughout the year has been a major factor. This was exacerbated by loss of two key players in a judiciary decision after a controversial game against Hinton in round 6.

The team also endured 10 weeks playing away due to a season draw issue.

Ironically, after being given the final three games at home, the COVID lockdown has impacted on the last two games.

Round 15 was cancelled, and the likelihood (at the time of printing) of playing round 16 is slim.

A number of positives have come out of the season.

A core of young players have stuck together to fly the flag in adversity.

Seven players have turned out from the 2019 Myall River 17’s team.

Playing with limited reserves, the side has competed against much more experienced sides in the early stages of all games.

Greg Tassell urged a “give me the first twenty” call to motivate the players.

Experienced A grade player, Brenden Robinson has mentored the younger players this year, and has indicated his intention to be part of the Club next season.

The Hawks have also unearthed a natural leader in Jyson Wolfram.

Wolfram’s passion has lifted the side throughout.

The Cotterill and Sinclair brothers have not taken a backward step.

Bryce Saunders has lifted his game over the season.

Riley Hunter has adapted his game to play at half back.

Ben Woolard has been dynamic, although hampered by injury, during a number of games. James Bowden has played well above his weight.

Additionally, the Hawks sponsors have been supportive of the Club in a less than successful year.

Their support in good and bad times is acknowledged.

Traditionally, the Hawks have held their sponsor’s appreciation day in the last home game each season.

Round 16 is set down to play Karuah on Sunday August 15, however due to the status of COVID the Club has deferred the Sponsor’s day.

If the game does go ahead, the Hawks members draw is at $300.

The Lady Hawks have also enjoyed a mixed season.

Buoyed by many younger players, along with several new faces, the girls have been entertaining.

With limited experience they have stamped their own label on their games.

They have been competitive all season.

Their 2021 experience will be an asset next season.

Chloe Tito, Sophie Fraser, and Winjana Chester have stood out.

Sunny Ward, Whitney Thompson, Jaylee Tassell and Abby Fenner are enjoying their first year, along with Imagen McEvoy who adds some spice to each game.

The draw also had them at home for the last three games, however the likelihood (at the time of printing) of playing round 16 is also slim.

The Myall River Juniors did not compete this year due to a number of factors.

The Club, in season 2022 has plans to reinstate teams in the competition.

There are early indications of player participation.

Jack Nolan has been on the front foot organizing a 14’s team, and a 9’s squad is also positive. All age groups will be considered.

Club President Rob Smith (Dakka) has been successful in obtaining a grant to improve the ground amenities.

He is also working diligently on obtaining grants for a complete rebuild of the Myall Park complex.

Early indications from State and Local entities have been positive.

The Hawks, Junior and Senior AGM’s will be held on November 25 at the Tea Gardens Hotel.

By Neil REYNOLDS