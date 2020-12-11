‘Toughest And Fittest’ Is Orara Valley’s Goal For Group 2 Season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANY Group 2 teams who think they’ll have an easy time facing Orara Valley in 2021 should think again.

The Axemen’s new first first grade co-coaches, Ryan Gill and Jared Roberts, have indicated the team from Coramba will be a formidable team.

“We’re going to strip it back to being the toughest and the fittest,” Roberts said.

Gill said both of them will be player-coaches and that being able to play for the full 80 minutes is the goal.

“That’s pretty much in the ballpark. I don’t think we’ve been fit enough in previous years so I think we’re definitely going to try and be the fittest and the toughest next year,” Gill said.

The club has also announced John Thaiday will be the reserve grade coach next year while Loretta Donovan will be in charge of the Ladies League Tag team.

Gill said early numbers are encouraging.

“We do have a first, reggies and League Tag team and there’s a few 18’s floating around here at the moment,

I think we’re trying to get their mates involved as well so we can have an 18’s team as well.”

With rugby league returning after a COVID-enforced layoff in 2020, Roberts said there’s a lot of enthusiasm in the Valley about the Axemen getting back on the field.

“There’s a lot of excitement around here for the first time in years,” he said.

“I haven’t seen an Orara pre-season like this since the beginning of the last decade.

“There’s very promising signs there.”

He added there’ll definitely be a local flavour to the club when the season starts.

“We’re focussing heavily on the locals,” he said.

“Having locals play and locals watching.”

By Brad GREENSHIELDS