Tour de Cure Rides Through Bulahdelah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BULAHDELAH recently hosted a crew of bike riders from Tour De Cure with the Bulahdelah Community Hall being used for a comfort stop on their way to Sydney from Forster.

A sea of bikes with riders decked out in red descended on the town, all pedalling their way to making a difference.

John Lees told News Of The Area, “Originally they planned to stop at Bulahdelah and use the facilities at Wade Park but the inclement weather meant they needed a space to use should it start to rain.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“I was approached by one of the riders Anthony Carelli who asked if they could use the Men’s Shed, unfortunately the Men’s Shed doesn’t have the capacity to hold 30-50 people at a time so I suggested to use the hall.”

The Hall committee were very receptive to the riders using the hall, which was opened from 9.30am -12.30 for the riders use.

Riders came through the facility in groups of 30 at a time and then rode on to Sydney.

Bikes were parked in the rotunda out of the weather as the riders refreshed themselves and recharged ready for the next leg in the arduous journey.

Cure de Tour raises money to change the face of cancer in Australia.

Through these cycling events, vital funds are raised for the game-changing cancer research, support and prevention projects that will bring the dream of a world without cancer closer to reality.

Tour de Cure ensures that the research they fund meets the highest possible standards of quality, accountability, transparency and openness.

The project selection process is backed by esteemed research and clinical organisations, including Translational Research Institute and The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.

The cancer research that’s being done today by our scientists is helping to make a better tomorrow for us all.

Tour de Cure funds all types of cancer research projects and are proud to support some of Australia’s leading medical research institutes, particularly in their formative stages when leverage is crucial for funding and endorsement.

Since 2007, Tour de Cure has funded more than 502 cancer projects and has achieved 40 significant cancer breakthroughs.

The community of Bulahdelah were proud to support such a great cause.

By Marian SAMPSON