Tour De Kids Palm Lake Resort officially starts September 1

THE Tour De Kids at Palm Lake Resort, Tea Gardens officially starts on September 1.

Palm Lake Resort Tea Gardens has got the Palm Lake Pedallers out in force, who are cycling over 30 days to raise money for sick kids, with money raised going to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

To donate visit the website – tourdekids.org.au/peter-stenson or tourdekids.org.au/Ross-clissold or Peter Jeffries, Palm Lake Pedallers.

We will have our masks with us and my team of supporters from last year, although reduced by injury will be out there riding.

If you see any of us out there, give us a wave and send a donation to help all those kids stuck in hospital.

Unfortunately we can’t have a coffee with you this year until after the lockdown finishes but appreciate any support you can give.

Remember that donations over $2 are tax deductible.

By Palm Lake Pedallers