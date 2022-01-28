Touring musicians come to Coramba and Toormina community halls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOURING musicians Juzzie Smith and Karen Lee Andrews will be performing at Coramba Hall and Toormina Community Centre on their 2022 NSW Tour.

“After five years of sold-out, brilliant concerts in the Toormina and Coramba Community Halls, Festival of Small Halls absolutely covets our opportunity to return to these wonderful communities year after year,” Eleanor Rigden, Producer, Woodfordia’s Festival of Small Halls, told News Of The Area (NOTA).



“The community groups behind each hall are dedicated, kind and truly outstanding community organisers who put on simply brilliant shows.

“They have now rolled out the red carpet for six international touring acts and eight exceptional home-grown acts through Festival of Small Halls, and we can’t wait to introduce Karen Lee Andrews and Juzzie Smith, to these excellent venues.

“We also partner with the Coffs Harbour City Council on these shows, who are vital enablers of access to arts and culture across the region.”

Juzzie told NOTA, “I’m really looking forward to playing in the Coffs Coast area.

“I’ve been lucky to have played at the Bellingen Global and Winter festival and the Dorrigo Bluegrass Festival.

“I really love that whole region.

“I’ll be bringing my one-man-band that has grown a few notches in quality and skill.

“If you have had the chance to see my show then expect a whole lot more.

“If you haven’t seen my show then you’re in for a musical adventure like no other.

“This Small Hall tour is going to be really special.”

Karen Lee Andrews’ career to date has largely revolved around classic soul and rhythm and blues sounds, but in recent years, as her musicality has evolved, she’s been leaning more towards blues.

The influence of soul, gospel and Karen’s Polynesian background continues to inform what she does, but the blues has come to feel more like home.

“I’m so excited to share this beautiful experience and my music with the wonderful New South Wales Small Halls tour audiences,” enthuses Karen Lee Andrews.

“I can’t wait to see you.”

The Coramba Community Hall was built in 1914 and has been holding functions for over 100 years.

It was recently refurbished both inside and out and has full disability access and amenities.

Festival of Small Halls returns to Coramba on Thursday, 10 February 2022 and Toormina Community Centre on Saturday 5 March.

By Andrea FERRARI