Toyota Star Maker finalist Billie-Jo Porter to perform in Coffs Harbour

COUNTRY music singer Billie-Jo Porter from Coffs Harbour, a finalist in the Toyota Star Maker talent search, will perform in a free, pop-up concert in Coffs on Friday 11 March.

As one of ten finalists from across Australia, Billie-Jo stars in a pop-up concert hosted by the local Toyota dealership.



In Billie-Jo’s case that’s Coffs Harbour Toyota, 192-196 Orlando St, Coffs Harbour.

In the lead-up to the Grand Final, held during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in April, the regional pop-up concerts are a great opportunity for finalists to meet their fans and get a bit of showtime in front of an audience.

“It’s so cool,” a very happy Billie-Jo told News Of The Area.

Having grown up in Quirindi, southwest of Tamworth, Billie-Jo was born with country music in the air.

“I’ve always known about Star Maker and seen people like Keith Urban and Gina Jeffreys win and launch their careers, but I never guessed I’d have the confidence to put myself out there.

“But last year I just thought I’d put my name in and did not expect to win a place.

“It doesn’t matter if I go on to win or whatever, it’s such a cool experience and I’ll be meeting other up-and-coming artists.

“It’s so exciting to be a part of, you don’t know who you might meet through this experience, meeting people and building new friendships.”

Billie-Jo said she hasn’t decided on the five songs she’ll be performing but can let us in on two definites.

They are songs she released in 2021, ‘Feels Like Us’ and ‘Eyes Wide Open’, and both have official music videos available on YouTube.

Fans who attend the free pop-up concerts will also have a chance to win a Tamworth Country Music Festival experience prize by entering through a QR code at the pop-up venue.

The prize includes tickets to the Country Club at the Toyota Star Maker Grand Final, tickets to the Golden Guitar Awards and two nights’ accommodation.

All ten finalists will perform in front of a judging panel at the Grand Final on Tuesday 19 April, during the 50th anniversary of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Star Maker is an annual search for an individual country music artist aged over 18 years who is ready to take the next step in their career and who has the greatest potential to take advantage of the opportunities offered in the prize package.

Billie-Jo Porter will play Coffs Harbour Toyota at 4pm on 11 March.

For further information on the Toyota Star Maker competition visit https://starmaker.com.au/.

By Andrea FERRARI