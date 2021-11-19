Trainee volunteer RFS firefighters complete their Bush Firefighter assessments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TRAINEE volunteer firefighters from RFS Brigades across the Nambucca and Macleay Valleys came together in Macksville recently to complete their Bush Firefighter (BF) assessment.

“For the last few months, thirteen Nambucca Valley volunteers from Valla, Valla Beach, Gumma, North Macksville, Girralong, Warrell Creek and Utungun Brigades have been working hard to complete a range of theory and practical exercises ahead of their weekend assessment,” Christian Yanni, Operational Officer, Lower North Coast, NSW Rural Fire Service told News Of The Area.

“This nationally recognised training, delivered by fellow Brigade volunteers, is designed to provide the knowledge and skills required to work safely and effectively as part of a team at a bushfire or other incident as well as operate a range of firefighting and communication equipment.

“Trainees are able to complete this important training at their own pace with their local Brigade, prior to attending a District assessment day.

“During the assessment, trainees were tested on a range of practical skills which included communicating via two-way radio, using fire hoses and operating fire fighting pumps.”

The Lower North Coast RFS District, which covers the Kempsey Shire and Nambucca Valley Local Government Areas, consists of thirty firefighting brigades and four operational support units, who provide support to the community during times of fire and emergencies.

If volunteering in your community is something that interests you, contact your local brigade to discuss a role suitable for you.

Congratulations to the new recruits who will be out protecting their communities this summer.