TreX Triathlon returns to Fingal Bay

PORT Stephens is known for its beautiful and rugged terrain.

Next weekend the region will welcome some of the best athletes in the country to test themselves in the TreX Cross Triathlon, taking place in Fingal Bay and Tomaree National Park.

The Port Stephens event will give competitors and spectators the chance to enjoy a backdrop of some of Australia’s most spectacular beaches.

Athletes will take on the challenge of a swim, mountain bike and trail run in a race to the finish line on the iconic Fingal Bay Beach.

This event is also the Triathlon New South Wales State Championship and a qualification round for Australian athletes looking to qualify for the National Team to represent Australia at the World Championships in 2022.

The TreX series has long been at the forefront of this unique form of triathlon in Australia which takes the traditional format of the sport and mixes it with a huge helping of heart, guts, dirt and mud.

The challenge is as much with mother nature as it is against other athletes.

TreX Port Stephens contenders will tackle a challenging 1,000m swim in beautiful Fingal Bay, followed by 29kms of heart pumping XC (Cross Country) mountain biking in Tomaree National Park, and then finishing off with an 8km trail run taking in the expansive coastal vistas that Port Stephens is famed for.

The event also includes sprint, junior, teaser, dirt kids, duathlon and aquabike courses with something for all ages and abilities.

The course holds some special experiences for athletes as Event Director Robyn Lazenby told News Of The Area, “Runners will start from spectacular Fingal Bay and then take on the challenge of diverse terrain and awe-inspiring scenery throughout the Port Stephens region.

“From the beauty of Tomaree National Park, to the expansive views from coastal trails and the challenge of Samurai Dunes, this course showcases the very best of this spectacular destination.

“Athletes might even see one of the many migrating Humpback or Southern Right Whales, or a friendly school of dolphins along the way.”

Athletes also have the option of taking on the NSW Dirt Master Challenge where they will compete across two-days with the aim to record the fastest cumulative time for both events to take home the crown of Dirt Master or Dirt Mistress champion.

By Marian SAMPSON