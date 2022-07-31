Tributes to Errol Noble 1945-2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the passing of Errol Noble, the Nambucca Valley community has lost a true gentleman, loving family man, highly respected and gifted teacher, exceptional cricketer and a dedicated contributor to the wide spectrum of Valley residents, his friends said this week.

Long-time friend and colleague Peter O’Neill shared some memories and celebrated the achievements of this highly-respected man.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Born in 1945, Errol was the second son of Bob and Freda Noble of ‘Ingleside’, Eureka,” said Peter.

“He enjoyed being raised on a dairy farm where his cricketing skills were developed by the encouragement of his family and provision of a half-pitch to practise on.

“He moved from the local, one-teacher school of 20 students to a first year of 400 pupils at Lismore High School.

“Errol was recognised as School Captain and Dux, together with being selected in and captaining the NSW Under-14 school cricket team,” he said.

“In one match in Adelaide he was thrilled to meet cricketing legend Donald Bradman.

“Aged 17 he played for the Northern NSW Emu Colts Team and toured Tasmania with his brother Warren,” said Peter.

From school Errol progressed to study at Wesley College, Sydney University, where he gained a B.Sc, DipEd and played first-grade cricket against the best of that era, including Richie Benaud and Bob Simpson.

Stan Gilchrist described Errol’s batting as “from the same mould as Greg Chappell”.

Errol’s progression to a teaching career was delayed by a National Service call-up for two years, during which time he achieved the rank of Lieutenant.

His first teaching appointment was as maths teacher at Coffs Harbour High School in 1968 and on the back of that he was promoted to head mathematics teacher at Macksville High School in 1974, a position he kept until 1995.

At Macksville High Errol was highly regarded by students, staff and community.

Maths teacher Moyra Mendham describes Errol as “a scholar and a true gentleman … and inspiring leader and colleague”.

Past Macksville principal Peter O’Neill recalls Errol as the best timetable organiser in his experience, and with Harry Bunton, an exceptional supporter of young cricketers in the competitive high school A-Grade cricket team for many years.

In a school of more than 100 students, they remember Errol establishing order in movement with his famous saying, “stay on the left, you’ll always be right”.

Errol and Jan were married in 1966 and have two daughters Karyn and Alissa – a close-knit and loving family.

Errol also devoted much time to supporting youth in the programs run by the Rotary and Lions Clubs.

In 1979 he was selected from 26 candidates to form a team of five on a group study exchange to California, which Errol described as “the trip of a lifetime”.

Inspired by this and his desire to contribute to the community Errol became a director of Nambucca Valley Care for 20 years and served as chairman for half of that time.

In 1996 Errol branched out into self-employment in the finance industry.

In 1997 he cemented his contact with Rotary by joining the Nambucca Heads Rotary Club, holding positions on the Board of Directors every year.

Garry Johnson from Rotary paid tribute to Errol, saying even in his last days he was still helping the club.

In 2004 he was recognised with Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellowship.

Rounding off Errol’s support of youth he served as chairman of judges in a number of local Lion’s Youth of the Year programs, with a highlight of being chairman for a state final in Nambucca.

From 2011 Errol enjoyed wide contact with local students as a casual maths tutor.

By Andrea FERRARI