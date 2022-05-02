Triples thriller for Soldiers Point Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST week, a large crowd watched an entertaining Major Triples Final at Soldiers Point Bowling Club.

Competing were Trevor Sagel, Barry Brennan and Chris Ramage (skip) versus Matt Johnstone, Daniel Collaros and Warren Shipley (skip).

Shipley’s team went to an impressive 18 shots to 6 lead at the halfway point looking at a convincing win however, Ramage’s team had other ideas and, after a slow start, Sagel hit form and, playing long ends, the team won 9 of the next 10 ends to take a narrow one shot lead.

The match result now hung on the final three ends and, with Johnstone tactically playing short ends, the Shipley team won the last three ends for a final score of 26 shots to 19.

Congratulations go to Warren Shipley’s team as the 2022 Triples Champions.

New bowlers are welcome at the Bowling Club where they can receive free coaching-please contact Mark Watt on 49827173.

By Peter SMITH