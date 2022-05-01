Troy Cassar-Daley’s wins three Golden Guitars at Tamworth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TROY Cassar-Daley has made Australian Country Music history at Toyota’s Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022,, winning three Golden Guitar Awards, bringing his tally to 40, the most ever won by an individual artist.

In an historic awards night, Troy Cassar-Daley was named Male Artist of the Year, his album ‘The World Today’ claimed gold in the Top Selling Album of the Year category, while his track ‘South’ with Ian Moss was named Vocal Collaboration of the Year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Held dear to the hearts of the Mid North Coast, Cassar-Daley lived from a very young age in Grafton and when touring with his band Little Eagle at the age of sixteen in 1985, he made the top ten in Tamworth’s Toyota Star Maker Quest, so starting a long and fulfilling connection to the Australian Country Music capital.

Troy’s 40 Golden Guitar Awards tally sees him surpassing fellow country legends Slim Dusty and Lee Kernaghan.

The accomplished artist also performed ‘Back On Country’, the lead-single from his award-winning album ‘The World Today’.

Billie-Jo Porter, Coffs Harbour’s own contestant in the Toyota Star Maker Awards at Tamworth, told News Of The Area, “Troy Cassar-Daley is such a legend in Australian country music.

“I absolutely love his latest album and am so proud to have been in the crowd cheering him on at the Golden Guitars when he broke the record for winning the most ever Golden Guitars.

“For me the Toyota Star Maker event was excellent!

“I had the absolute best time and thoroughly enjoyed playing my songs with the amazing live band.

“I met a lot of great artists and people within the music industry.

“I would definitely recommend the experience to any aspiring country music artist.”

Presented by Tamworth Regional Council and the Country Music Association of Australia Inc (CMAA) the Awards recognised recordings released between 1 October 2020 and 30 September 2021 and celebrated the theme ‘Then. Now. Forever. Australian Country’.

Toyota Australia’s Senior Manager of Marketing Integration, Tim Stuckey, congratulated all the finalists and winners of the 2022 Toyota Golden Guitar Awards for their outstanding contribution to country music in Australia.

“For over 30 years, Toyota has been a keen supporter of country music in Australia and in this, the 50th anniversary of the Toyota Country Music Festival, we are particularly proud to support such a strong creative industry,” Mr Stuckey said on the night.

“From the performances we have seen tonight, Australia has a wealth of talented musicians and artists, many of whom play on the global stage, and we give our heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of them.”

By Andrea FERRARI