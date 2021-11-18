Truckies say their lonely working life can lead to mental health decline

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TRUCKIES from across the Coffs Harbour trucking community were out in full force on Saturday 13 November with over 102 trucks forming a convoy down the Pacific Highway to pay respects to Tom Seccombe and Mark Haines, two local men who died by suicide.

The impactful convoy and rally raised awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.



“Over $12,000 was donated by the community and businesses within hours and we are still counting,” Angela Martin from Lifeline told News Of The Area.

“There were hundreds of people roadside cheering on the trucks and hundreds more at the showground once the truck drivers arrived at their final destination.

Coffs truckie Ian ‘Eno’ Taylor rallied the troops in an effort that focused attention on the solitary working life of truck drivers that can lead to mental health issues and impact on their mental wellbeing.

With Eno flagging up the issue to Coffs Harbour Lifeline, the team there recognised the size of the issue and got on board.

“Eno and the team at Lifeline North Coast are in absolute awe of the Coffs Community we live in; emotions were running high but important discussions were had about the need to speak up and seek help.

“Our team of Crisis Supporters from Lifeline North Coast were on hand to support anyone who wanted to talk or find out more about the services available.

“Lifeline North Coast is now working with Eno to ensure we are providing truck drivers with mental health and wellbeing support and training,” said Angela.

This will include a free video series of practical tips on how to look after yourself and your work mates, conversations and check-ins over the radio, face-to-face support and training at the truck depots and access to accredited training programs for the workplace.

Eno will be the face of this program as he is respected, valued and trusted and has done an incredible job raising awareness, fundraising, and connecting the community in a very short time.

“Lifeline North Coast is grateful to Eno for supporting our work so we can support the community to further prevent suicides,” said Angela.

Lifeline is a National Telephone Crisis support line – if you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or having thoughts about suicide 13 11 14 – their service is confidential, their crisis supporters are experienced, non-judgemental and save lives.

If you would like to donate to the cause, go to

https://fundraise.lifelinenorthcoast.org.au/fundraisers/ianenotaylor/grinding-gears-an-burning-diesel .

By Andrea FERRARI