Try-A-Trade Workshop at Woolgoolga High School

FEMALE students in Year 9 at Woolgoolga High School interested in a career in a trade enjoyed participating in a free SALT (Supporting and Linking Tradeswomen) Try-A-Trade Workshop at the school this month.

The students learnt how to use basic hand tools and small power tools and proudly created a timber caddy on the day to take home with them.

The workshop encouraged the female students to consider a career in a trade and provided them with skills to fix things in their own homes.

SALT tradeswomen spoke to students on the day about their personal career pathway into a trade, the benefits of working in a trade, and their association with SALT.

SALT is a support network for tradeswomen, apprentices and women/girls considering a career in a trade.

SALT program coordinator Fi Shewring said the workshops are aimed at encouraging girls and women to consider a trade career and also to get local employers thinking about taking on more women as apprentices in industries that are traditionally male dominated.

“The workshops are run by experienced tradespeople and aim to give girls and women an idea of what it takes to be a tradeswoman and the myriad of job opportunities available,” Fi said.

“Students are given hands-on experience of tools used in most trades and gain great skills which will help them for their own lives.

“We hope that local employers take notice that there are women in their area who are seriously interested in a trade career.”

The Australian Government’s National Careers Institute is supporting SALT to run these workshops in schools all around Australia during the month of March to help celebrate International Women’s Day.

The empowering hands-on workshop for female students was organised by the NSW Department of Education Educational Pathways Pilot Program (EPPP), which has been operating at Woolgoolga High School since 2020 to improve higher education and career outcomes for young people.

Woolgoolga High School students at the workshop which encouraged the female attendees to consider a career in a trade.