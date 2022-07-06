Try Fly Fishing at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast Fly Fishing Club are encouraging the public to cast a fly on Saturday 16 July at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries will have their information trailer on site to answer all fishy questions from 12 noon to 2pm for an informal and fun learning experience about casting a fly rod.

Coffs Coast Fly Fishing Club secretary Allan Ekert encouraged newcomers to give it a go.

“Come along and try casting a fly rod, or bring your own rod and brush up on your casting skills, get

all your questions answered and meet some fellow fly fishers,” he said.

“No need for any fly-fishing experience, in fact, we would love to have plenty of people that are wanting to try casting a fly rod for the first time.

“There will be a free sausage sizzle and refreshments, you can meet John Everett from Mo Tackle’s fly fishing department, try a fly rod and get a short introductory lesson on fly casting.

“For the more experienced you can have your casting checked with the Sage Casting Analyzer, cast some different fly rods, try a different fly line on your rod, learn how to set up your outfit for the species you are chasing and have all your casting questions answered by an internationally certified casting instructor,” said Allan.

By David WIGLEY