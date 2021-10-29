Tunes, Brews and Views on the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUNES, brews and views were enjoyed at the Coffs Yachtie last Sunday as patrons lapped up the live music on offer before the stunning backdrop of Jetty Beach.

Singer-songwriter Ryan Martin performs across Northern New South Wales but never at a venue with a backdrop this good.



“This is hands down the best backdrop I’ve ever had for a gig, it was great to see so many people out enjoying live music.

“The weather was perfect, everyone enjoyed a laid back Sunday afternoon session featuring a variety of covers and original songs, there’s no substitute for live music and this is a perfect setting, I perform all over Northern New South Wales but this backdrop is something else.

“Next weekend I’ll be playing as a duo at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on Saturday night and Illawong Hotel in Evans Head on Sunday afternoon, if you want to check out more of my tunes www.ryanmartin.com.au, I’m already looking forward to coming back to Coffs,” said Ryan.

Assistant manager at Coffs Yachtie, Leisa Browne, said the team have been busy renovating during lockdown and the restrictions.

“This year has been a real challenge, we used the restrictions as an opportunity to renovate and open up the downstairs cocktail bar.

“It’s been a real big hit with our patrons especially on Sunday afternoons where our customers can kick back and enjoy the live music overlooking the pacific ocean.

“Sunday’s have been growing in popularity so we are planning on having more live musicians perform on different days of the week.

“The new cocktail bar has been a big hit and so has the wood fired pizzas which are served from 12-8pm and our snack menu, it’s great to see the place open up again and see people enjoying themselves,” said Leisa.

By David WIGLEY