Turtle Rescued by Seashelter Now In Care at Irukandji Shark And Ray Encounters

ALLY is a green sea turtle who was rescued this week at Boat Harbour by a spear fisherman.



The injured turtle is now in the care of the not for profit organisation Seashelter at Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters.

Ryan Pereira is the Marine Biologist at Irukandji who is coordinating the care of Ally.

Local vets have volunteered their time and expertise to assist the sea turtle who has an injured flipper.

It appears that Ally may have been caught and entangled in a fishing line.

Seashelter assists and rescues marine animals in need from Newcastle to as far north as Byron Bay if there is a need.

For marine animals south of Newcastle the team at Taronga Zoo are available.

If the care becomes complex for Ally she will be transferred to Taronga Zoo by car.

Ryan Pereira told News Of The Area, “The turtle has been accessed by the vet and will undergo some freshwater baths to remove the algae that has grown on her shell.”

The shell isn’t scrubbed to remove the build up which is a symptom of the fact she isn’t well, as she would feel the cleaning process which would potentially cause Ally more stress.

The positive news is that Ally is now eating and it is hoped that she will make a full recovery.

While for many creatures in care, minimising human contact is an issue this is not true for turtles who do not appear to form any attachments.

Once the wounds on Ally’s flipper heal and she is well, she will be released back into the wild.

“It is important to report any injured animal to National Parks, or Seashelter,” he said.

Irukandji has other animals in care and some that have found a new home as they are not able to be released.

The overall goal for any animal that is injured or sick that is cared for at Seashelter is for it to be released back into the wild.

Seashelter relies entirely on support from volunteers and the community and the facilities and team at Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters.

Seashelter also conduct cleanups of marine areas such as the mangroves at Bobs Farm and d’Albora Marinas at Nelson Bay.

By Marian SAMPSON