Twins Win the Port Stephens Triathlon

LOCALS and visitors lined up to tackle the Port Stephens Triathlon at One Mile Beach over the weekend.

There has been a massive increased demand for the Standard Triathlon. With the increasing exposure through the ITU race series and a generally growing base of athletes we have seen races sell out in hours.

This year’s event is a UniSport Nationals Triathlon event for 2021.

Once again the Lions Club of Soldiers Point were cooking up a storm to feed hungry competitors and supporters.

The event had a range of options with the standard triathlon taking in a 1.5km swim, a 37km bike ride and a 10km run.

The Sprint event gave competitors a shorter course with a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

Proving popular was the sold out TriaTri with a 200m swim, 10km bike ride and a 2km run.

Local mother and son Jennifer and Austin White got into the spirit for the event.

Jennifer White told News Of The Area, “I wanted to show Austin what a big event was like!

“We trained for about six weeks, riding and running and doing laps at the pool.

The pair entered the TriaTri and missed out on the swim due to conditions which saw them undertake a beach run, bike ride and 2km run.

“I wanted Austin to be a part of a home event, and be around some of the bigger competitors.

“It was a great course and he had the best time he completed in about 35 mins and asked me when we were doing another one!” she said.

The first athletes who came through the finish line were twin brothers Jayden and Luke Schofield who crossed the line at the same moment.

By Marian SAMPSON