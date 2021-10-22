0 SHARES Share Tweet

CUSTOMERS will have more reasons to celebrate catching up with friends and family this summer with two additional Dine & Discover vouchers up for grabs for NSW residents.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the expanded program will support residents across the State and encourage economic activity as part of the government’s economic recovery strategy.

“From Byron to Bega and Bellingen to Broken Hill, this is about supporting people to get out and have a meal or spend the day discovering their city while supporting businesses across NSW,” Mr Perrottet said.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the additional $250 million investment by the NSW Government would help businesses recover from months of restrictions and encourage people to enjoy what they love most.

“We experienced the success of the Dine & Discover program when we reopened last time, which is why we are doubling down efforts with an additional two $25 vouchers – one for Dine and one for Discover venues,” Mr Kean said.

“We are backing our businesses and helping hip pockets by expanding the program, in addition to extending existing vouchers until the end of June 2022.”

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said the vouchers would again be delivered via the ServiceNSW app.

“You’ll find them in your ServiceNSW app in time for Summer or you can contact ServiceNSW and they can send them to you,” Mr Dominello said.

“To date, almost 4.8 million people have taken advantage of the voucher program since its launch in March, giving businesses a $430 million boost.”

NSW residents aged 18 years and over who are yet to apply will be able to do so until the program ends and will receive all six $25 vouchers.

Participating businesses do not need to reapply.

Those who want to join the program are encouraged to register, download the scanner app and get ready to redeem.

More information will be made available in the coming weeks on the nsw.gov.au website.