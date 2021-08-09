Two Coffs Coast community theatre productions postponed due to pandemic restrictions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PANDEMIC restrictions currently in place that impact on numbers permitted in the audience and on stage have forced two community theatre productions to postpone their performances until next year.

HIT Media Productions ‘Twisted’ show has now been postponed from September (as reported in NOTA 30/7 Edition) to January, running from Thursday 27 to Sunday 30, as a result of audience numbers being restricted at the Conservatorium venue due to the four square metre rule.



Producer and Director Lewis Hackfath has advised NOTA that ticket holders seeking a refund can contact him via email at admin@hitmedia.com.au.

Lewis said, “I am glad that myself and the team were able to forge ahead and organise alternative dates for the show, the cast have worked incredibly hard to put this together and it would be crushing not to get to see them all perform.”

Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company’s (CHMCC) production of ‘The Wizard of Oz, Young Performers Edition’ has also been postponed from September due to restrictions preventing the entire cast being on stage at the same time to comply with the same rule.

CHMCC President Peter Hodges told News Of The Area, “The company and committee are heartbroken and incredibly disappointed to have to make this decision.

“We looked at a number of work-around possibilities, and in the end couldn’t find a workable solution.

“These 38 kids have been working their backsides off for months, not to mention all the time and effort that the director Billie-Jo Dukes and her production team have put in.

“At this stage we are optimistic about bringing this show to the Jetty Memorial Theatre (JMT) stage in May next year.”

Ticket holders will be contacted by the JMT in the short term.

Other local community theatre productions including CHMCC’s ‘Mamma Mia’ in November and CHATS Productions ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ in October are still scheduled to go ahead, and more information and ticket bookings can be found at https://www.jettytheatre.com/buy-tickets/all-shows/.

By David TUNE