Two men charged following Port Stephens Shooting death

TWO men have been charged over their alleged involvement in a fatal shooting in Port Stephens in August this year.

About 1.45pm on Sunday 29 August 2021, emergency services were called to Hideaway Drive, Salt Ash, following reports a white Ford Ranger utility had hit a tree.



Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and located a male driver suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

He was later identified as 45-year-old David King.

A short time later, officers located a burnt-out white Santa Fe located on Masonite Road, Heatherbrae, which police believe is allegedly linked to the shooting.

Detectives established Strike Force Breve to investigate the incident, with assistance from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

“Early investigations indicate that a male with a firearm left [the ute] and, nearby, a white Santa Fe was seen to collect that person with other people and drive from that location,” Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Commander Superintendent Chad Gillies said at the time.

Following investigations, at approximately 11.30am on Friday 5 November 2021, police stopped a vehicle travelling along Wahroonga Street, Raymond Terrace.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.

He was charged with murder, take/detain person in company with intent to obtain advantage, damage property by fire and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.

At 1.45pm on the same day, police attended a shopping centre on Pearson Street, Charlestown, and arrested a 39-year-old man.

He was taken to Waratah Police Station, where he was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to kidnapping.

Both men were refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday where they both did not apply for bail which was formally refused.

The men were set to face Raymond Terrace Local Court Monday 8 November.

By Tara CAMPBELL