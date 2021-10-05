Two men survive Gyrocopter crash landing onto Stockton Beach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO men are “extremely lucky” to escape with only minor injuries after surviving a gyrocopter crash landing on Stockton Beach.

NSW Ambulance responded to reports of a helicopter crash on the beach just before 11am on Saturday 2 October.



Emergency services arrived at the scene to assess the two occupants of the helicopter, both men believed to be in their 60s.

The men were treated for lacerations and grazes however did not require transport to the hospital.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Lauren Lowrie said the men managed to down the helicopter away from other members of the public.

“Both men were extremely lucky to escape with very minor injuries.

“Thankfully, they managed to down the aircraft away from other members of the public.

“If more people were around, this could have been a disaster,” Inspector Lowrie said.

Port Stephens SES responded with eight rescue Operators and two rescue vehicles to the incident and were joined by NSW Ambulance, NSW Police Force, NSW SES, NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire Rescue NSW.

Gyrocopters are comparable in look to helicopters however differ in the best way their rotors perform throughout flight.

The helicopter rotor is powered by an engine, whereas the gyrocopter’s rotors are powered by airflow.

Gyrocopters can’t hover, however they can fly comfortably at a very gradual pace.

By Tara CAMPBELL