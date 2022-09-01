Two new sheriff’s officers for Coffs Harbour courthouse

TWO new Probationary Sheriff’s Officers have joined Coffs Harbour Court House as they embark on new careers in the justice system following their attestation ceremonies at Old Government House in Parramatta.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh welcomed the two Probationary Officers on Tuesday morning, 30 August.



The pair graduated as part of Alpha Class and Bravo Class this year.

“Our Sheriff’s Officers play a crucial role in ensuring safety at our courthouses, and I’m pleased to see two of the State’s latest graduates deployed to Coffs Harbour Court House,” Mr Singh said.

Attorney General Mark Speakman congratulated the newest recruits, acknowledging the crucial contribution each will make in keeping people safe at court and enforcing civil orders in the community.

“All of these Sheriff’s Officers have worked with a steadfast commitment and dedication to complete the rigorous training and achieve this honour,” Mr Speakman said.

“I congratulate these officers and welcome them into a career that I hope will prove long and rewarding.”

The intensive training program is conducted by the NSW Sheriff and Justice Academy.

Sheriff of NSW, Tracey Hall PSM, said the program includes training on understanding and managing mental health and how to de-escalate volatile or potentially critical situations.

“We want to make sure all our officers have the necessary skills to expertly and compassionately deal with people experiencing high anxiety or distress,” Ms Hall said.

“We will now have more than 300 Sheriff’s Officers working to ensure the safe administration of justice throughout 170 locations across the state.”

The latest graduates come from various professional backgrounds, including nursing, health, retail management, Fire and Rescue, Defence and NSW Police.