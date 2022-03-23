Two teens arrested following school fire – Raymond Terrace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO teenagers have been arrested following a fire at a school in the Hunter region on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to the school on Greer Street, Raymond Terrace, just after 10.30pm on Sunday 20 March 2022, after reports of a fire.

Officers from Port-Stephens Hunter Police District attended and found two demountable buildings engulfed by flames.

Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, which had destroyed the buildings.

On inspection of other buildings within the school grounds, a number of classrooms had been broken into and vandalised causing significant damage.

Two teenage boys, aged fourteen and fifteen, have been arrested and taken to Raymond Police Station where they remain.

A crime scene was established and will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

Inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.