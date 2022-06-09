U3A Fishing For Fun In May

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YOU just can’t tell what the weather will be these days.

It was expected that this outing could have been cancelled due to the rain and contingency plans were drawn up for a bit of indoor training.

The complete opposite happened with the fishing being one of the best weather days imaginable, warm and sunny.

Only a lack of fish could spoil the day.

With the permission of the Golf Club we settled in on the river bank near the clubhouse.

The running out tide made for testing conditions but that is when experience prevails and plenty of juvenile fish were caught, however only a couple were suitable for the dinner plate.

Still, there was plenty of action and excitement.

Gary proved to be the fisherman of the day by catching the best fish and the most fish.

Species caught were flathead, bream and even a mullet.

A great morning to remind us why we call it fishing for fun.

By Bruce REDMAN