U3A hold Fishing For Fun event at Gumma Reserve

THE wet weather keeps coming with showers and storms on a regular basis, causing not only wet people but regular freshers in the river.

You would need to be a particularly keen fisherperson to show up to the monthly outings of the Nambucca Valley U3A Fishing For Fun group when conditions are like they have been lately.

Eight such people showed up at Gumma Reserve last week to give it a go, despite the wet weather.

“Warrell Creek was on the runout tide and a dirty colour,” said Bruce Redman, Nambucca Valley U3A Fishing For Fun.

“I was expecting to catch bream after the success we had in dirty water at Valla Beach in February.

“Indeed small bream constantly nibbled at the bait but nothing landed.

“It was Gary, after wandering further upstream, who caught the first fish of the day, which was a flathead.

“Gary used a plastic lure rather than fresh bait.

“While it was a legal size he released it thinking larger ones would be next.

“A big mistake.”

The only other marine species caught that morning was a large, slimy eel, this time by group member Linda.

If you are a regular reader of the Fishing For Fun write up in News Of The Area, you may have noticed that the names of Gary and Linda are often mentioned with good catches.

“It can’t be coincidence, it must be skill,” said Bruce Redman.

Eventually, a short, sharp shower brought an early end to the morning.