U3A Nambucca Valley awards Life Membership to 100-year-old Hazel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

U3A NAMBUCCA Valley held a very successful Open Day on Tuesday 5 July with a number of new people joining, bringing the membership up to 313.

Lots of attendees met the course leaders and signed up for upcoming classes.

It was also a day of celebration, with Life Membership presented to centenarian Hazel Bow.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“The U3A Committee had been discussing the possibility of granting some Life Memberships to particularly deserving people at the time of the 25th Anniversary next year,” Wendy Montague from U3A Nambucca Valley told News Of The Area.

“Hazel’s name was discussed due to her long-time membership and the Committee felt she merited recognition now as a part of the celebration of her 100th birthday, earlier this year on 29 March.”

Hazel and her husband moved from Brisbane to Nambucca 23 years ago to be near their daughter.

At the time she didn’t know anyone in the area.

Hazel was chatting to a friend about Roman and Greek Emperors when the friend suggested she accompany her to a class she was attending through U3A Nambucca Valley which she felt she would enjoy.

“She went along and was amazed that she had just been given all this information for free.

“She loved the experience and has now been a U3A member for 22 years.

“Once she found out all U3A offers to the community, meeting new friends, going on outings and learning new things, she has attended many classes over the years and is still spreading the word on the benefits of U3A membership,” said Wendy.

One of the many courses Hazel had attended for over ten years is the ongoing Italiano Per Piacere run by Jan Thomas.

Jan described her longtime friend as vibrant, gregarious, stylish and intellectually stimulating.

“Hazel enjoys conversations with substance, likes to read a lot, particularly biographies,” said Jan.

Hazel has always kept active.

She was introduced to QiGong through U3A and enjoyed Mathew Carr’s classes for many years.

She still does QiGong, though now at home, due to some mobility issues, making it difficult to attend classes.

She attributes part of her physical wellbeing to continuing to do it.

Hazel modestly said she didn’t know what she had done for the honour of receiving the gold Lifetime Membership Badge, but she was thrilled and very thankful.

By Andrea FERRARI