U3A Nambucca Valley hold Open Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

U3A Nambucca Valley is a voluntary organisation running courses, groups and activities covering a wide range of interests within the Nambucca Community.

On Wednesday 28 July, the group held an Open Day at the Macksville Ex-Services Club, offering information and enrolments for the 35 individual courses taking place during the second semester.

News Of The Area spoke with U3A Nambucca Valley Vice President Wendy Montagne and Course Coordinator Helen Scotta on the benefits of U3A to the community.

Helen Scotta said, “Members discover talents they never knew they had.”

The event was buzzing with people joining up to learn new crafts.

“U3A creates new friendships, bringing people together in a non-judgemental way,” said Wendy Montagne.

The Nambucca Valley has a lot of hidden talent, and just because a person has retired doesn’t mean they are no longer useful.

U3A gives newcomers to the community a safe environment to meet new people, and learn new skills.

Most courses are free and you must be a member before enrolling in any given course.

Membership fees and course costs are to cover venue hire, insurances, name tags, etc.

“Courses are all run by volunteers and our committee gives a great deal of their time in organising the Open Day,” said Helen Scotta.

This Semester Lesley Hodges will be teaching Puppet Making and Introduction to Drawing.

“My whole family have been involved with the arts, and I love to share my passion and skills I’ve learned over the years.”

Marj Trotter, who is 86 years old, will be teaching Scottish Country Dancing for her sixteenth year with U3A.

“This is not highland dancing, it’s more country reels, jigs, and strathspeys in sets of eight.

“You don’t need a partner, just flat shoes,” said Marj.

Very popular on the day were enrolments for ‘Let’s Do Lunch’, a monthly event organised by Helen Scotta where members meet up to enjoy lunch at different venues each month.

Julie Mozsny said, “I’ll enjoy travelling to different places, and boosting the economy at the same time.”

Everyone is welcome.

For more information visit the website www.u3a.com.au or email contact@u3a.com.au.

By Karen GRIBBIN