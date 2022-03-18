Understanding Foster Caring – Shared Lives training

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARE you interested in learning more about foster caring?

The Nambucca Valley community is being welcomed to CASPA’s Foster Carer Shared Lives workshop taking place in Coffs Harbour on consecutive Saturdays: March 26 and 2 April 2022.

“Becoming a foster carer is both rewarding and life-changing,” Elise Taylor, CASPA spokesperson, told News Of The Area.

Mid North Coast foster carers Jade and Brad Collon said, “We made room in our home for them and they made room in their hearts for us.

“An immeasurable gift that taught us about the true meaning of giving.”

Mickalena Hodges, Foster Care Program Manager added, “Even if you don’t feel you are ready to provide a child a forever home, there are still ways you can support a child in need.

“Becoming a respite or emergency carer is a great way to help a child in need and support other carers whilst also to dip your toe in the water and see if foster care is right for you.”

“Foster Carer Shared Lives training is structured as an opportunity to ask everything you want to know about fostering.”

The CASPA Foster Care support team focuses on the challenges, rewards, and the role of a foster carer while also touching on the foundation around trauma and childhood development.

“Often people want to become carers because they want to help children in need.

“They don’t realise that by helping a child, you are helping an entire family to heal.

“There is a stigma attached to parents of children in care, so we will discuss why children come into care.”

For various reasons their families are unable to safely care for them at that point in time.

“The family may be affected by homelessness, a death of a parent or guardian, family breakdown or violence, or maybe there is illness or disability affecting the parent or child’s and there isn’t capacity to provide the required level of care.”

Shared Lives training has a strong emphasis on carers developing positive working relationships with parents and families and the different permanency pathways for children.

Foster Carer Training is a free, accredited training program and the first step in the process of becoming an authorised carer.

To become a foster carer, you must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, in good health and willing to undertake a Working with Children Check.

Aboriginal carers are encouraged to apply.

“It is vital, and culturally appropriate, that Aboriginal children are placed with Aboriginal carers where possible.

“Having a wide range of carers allows us to meet the individual needs of each child and ensure they are in the best placement for them,” said Elise.

Bethany Tomlinson, Foster Care Support and Assessor said, “By becoming a carer, you will not only change a child’s life forever, but you will also be changed forever.

“The pride and joy you will feel as you watch a child benefit from the positive impact you provide, see them achieve milestones in life they never thought possible will change your life and you will help kids to thrive.”

“No matter how long a child stays with you, you can make a profound difference in their life.”

The in-person training is taking place at the CASPA offices at 1/43 Gordon Street, Coffs Harbour.

Book in at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/228623668547.

The online training has been broken up into four smaller sessions, beginning 28 April.

By Andrea FERRARI