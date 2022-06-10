Understanding Recovery Workshops offered free for the community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RECOVERY can be elusive after a devastating or fear-filling experience.

The Red Cross is partnering with Coffs Harbour City Council to run two regional Understanding Recovery Workshops, put on free for the community.



“Come join in learning about how challenging events affect our mind and body and techniques to better look after yourself and support others,” invites Shona Whitton, National Lead, Recovery and Psychosocial Support Emergency Services, Red Cross,

The first workshop is at Nana Glen on Monday 20 June from 5:30 – 8:30pm at the Idle In Café and the second is in Ulong on Wednesday 22 June from 5:30 – 8:30pm at the Ulong General Store, Café in the Valley.

“The overall purpose of the workshop is to build understanding of the psychological and emotional impacts of disasters, including what we tend to see occur at a community level,” Shona told News Of The Area.

“We find that people are reassured by learning of the commonalities between their experiences and others in other disaster-affected communities.

“We also talk about well-being and looking after yourself over the long term in recovery.”

The workshops are designed to be participatory so include discussion and group activities.

Each participant will take home a well-being toolkit booklet.

“We will give participants hard copies of our Wellbeing Toolkit (see link below) and have a range of other Red Cross resources available, such as our Psychological First Aid guide, for people who are interested.

“We get lots of positive feedback about these types of sessions,” said Shona.

“People enjoy having the space to discuss their experiences but also to learn about what the research tells us about disasters and hearing about the experience and from other communities.”

Ottilie Bick-Simpson, Project Support Officer, Community Recovery at Coffs Harbour City Council, told NOTA, “Coffs Harbour City Council and Red Cross have been working together with the community to build capacity in disaster resilience.

“These workshops will unpack the process of recovery after disasters.

“The Ulong and Nana Glen communities have been selected as a response to the specific needs of these communities after the Black Summer of 2019-2020.

“The workshops promote self-care and provide tools to improve well-being for both self and others, while increasing awareness of how we present when recovering from traumatic events.”

Our communities have been through a lot over the past few years.

Different people recover in different ways and at different paces.

Learn more about typical psychological and social reactions after disasters; the impact of stress on recovering after disasters and practical tools for looking after yourself and each other.

Light meals will be provided.

Limited places are available so be sure to RSVP by Friday 17 June by calling Ottilie on 6648 4804 or email [email protected]

Access the Wellbeing Toolkit at www.redcross.org.au/globalassets/corporatecms-migration/first-aid/21070-arc-wellbeing-toolkit–v2-hr.pdf.

By Andrea FERRARI