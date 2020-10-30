Uni of Newcastle Teams with Bellingen Shire Council for Resilience Forum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bellingen community members, are you keen on having input to the shire's emerging and ongoing resilience?



Whether or not you are a retail or hospitality worker, nurse, primary caregiver, fire fighter, university student, chef, a farmer or retired it’s time to have your say.

So why not consider taking part in The Bellingen Shire Community Resilience Deliberative Panel?

Working with Bellingen Shire Council, the University of Newcastle is calling on people from the Shire aged between 18 and 40 to be part of this unique forum in November to explore and discuss how we can build our local community’s resilience.

The Bellingen Shire Council Mayor Mr. Dominic King said “This is a time of significant change, which means our community’s resilience has rarely been more important than now.”

Called a ‘deliberative’ panel, the forum brings together a broad cross-section of the community to ‘deliberate’ and provide advice and options for the way forward.

Mr. King explained “By becoming a Deliberative Panel member, your collaborative efforts and expertise will contribute towards our community’s capacity to support a strong, positive recovery, and better prepare for future disaster events.”

No expertise or experience is necessary. The team wants to hear a wide range of views and perspectives.

“We are responding to what our communities have told us about what is important to them, they want us to work together to understand local and regional priorities and concerns to help us work together in a much more focussed way around the environmental, social and economic impacts we face now and into the future,” said Mr King.

Interested in being involved?

Visit www.hrf.com.au/bellingen to find out more.

By Sandra MOON