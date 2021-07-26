United Hospital Auxiliaries thank Maureen Novis for service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OCTOGENARIAN Maureen Novis’ presidency of the Nambucca branch of the United Hospital Auxiliaries (UHA) of NSW has been recognised at their Annual General Meeting (AGM).

While Ms Novis did not stand for President again this year she accepted nomination for Vice President.

The popular leader will be a valuable mentor for new president Michelle O’Keefe, who has two years experience on the branch’s executive.

Ms Novis has led the branch, which hosts the highly successful UHA Bingo at Nambucca RSL Club every Wednesday, for the past year.

During her presidency the Nambucca UHA branch has facilitated more than $26,000 in medical equipment being donated to Macksville District Hospital, including a trauma bed, an infusion pump and three vital signs monitors.

The UHA’s North East Regional Representative Dee Hunter thanked Ms Novis for her remarkable service, her generosity and her leadership, a sentiment unanimously supported by the branch.

Attending the AGM was Donna Kennedy, Acting Deputy Director of Nursing at Macksville District Hospital, who expressed the gratitude of staff for the support provided by the UHA branch.

“Every staff member at Macksville is in awe of the support you provide us, year in, year out,” Ms Kennedy said.

“Your donations help us to continue to improve care for our patients.

“And you do this without fuss or fanfare.

“Quiet achievers is an understatement, but we hope you know how truly grateful we are for your continued support,” she said.

Michelle O’Keefe has been appointed as the new President.

Also at the AGM, Keith Parkin was returned to the important role of Treasurer, a position he has held for eight years.

Patty Barns continues in the role of Secretary, who will be assisted by Judi Belbin, while Jo Parsons will continue as Assistant Treasurer.

The United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW Incorporated is a non government organisation funded by the NSW Ministry of Health that responds to the needs of health facilities and community health facilities through membership branches.

