University of Queensland studies levels of PFAS in the blood serum

THE University of Queensland are currently undertaking a study of Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in blood serum of communities in Williamtown, Oakey and Katherine, areas that have a high exposure to PFAS.

Professor Kelly Fielding and a team of researchers told News Of The Area, “The main aim of our study is to look at whether the levels of PFAS are changing.

“We will be tracking people’s levels over time whilst trying to identify factors that might help the levels to go down more quickly.

“We will also be looking at how these levels relate to health markers, for example cholesterol levels.”

For those involved in the study, a blood sample will be collected when they are invited into the study, as well as another sample two years later.

All results will be personalised based on the blood biochemistry of those involved and delivering to participants around a month after participating.

“Within six months of giving the blood sample, participants will receive information showing whether the PFAS levels are going down as expected, or not,” the team of researchers stated.

“If the concentrations are not going down, we would need to urgently find out what the source of ongoing exposure is in the community, and how people are still exposed.”

The overall findings of the study will be shared towards the end of 2024.

For more information about the study, head to The Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences website at https://qaehs.centre.uq.edu.au/pfas-exposure-control.

By Tara CAMPBELL