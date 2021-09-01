Unnamed gravel road off The Branch Lane naming proposal has been deferred

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE naming proposal for the unnamed road off The Branch Lane in Stroud has been deferred.

The matter was brought to Council’s attention through a Road and Bridge Naming application where an unnamed gravel road approximately 550m in length was left unnamed.



Three names were delivered to the MidCoast Council; Mill Lane after an old timber mill on the block adjoining the lane whose ruins are still visible, Larpent Lane as the road runs directly to the Larpent River, Twig Lane as it an off-shoot of The Branch Lane and Royce Lane, after an old resident of the road.

In the Ordinary Council Meeting on 25 August, Councillor Len Roberts brought forward the motion that the naming proposal be dropped or deferred due to lack of research into the historical value of the area.

“The Karuah and Stroud Historical societies have a lot of information that would have been of interest to this naming proposal.

“There hasn’t been significant consideration of Aboriginal significance in accordance with the Council’s policy,” Cr Roberts said.

This motion was supported by a majority of the councillors with Councillor Karen Hutchinson also citing disappointment in the process and lack of community input.

The naming proposal has since been deferred to a later time so as to not waste Council time and money on re-starting plans, but under the impression that putting off naming this street will be in the best interest at the current time until Aboriginal and historical history of the land is considered in naming plans.

By Tara CAMPBELL