Unregistered Motorbikes in Raymond Terrace putting families in danger

UNREGISTERED motorbikes in Raymond Terrace have become a large issue for those in the community.

This week, a motion discussing unregistered motorbikes in Raymond Terrace, has been debated and passed in the Port Stephens Council.



Raised by West Ward Councillor Giacomo Arnott three months ago at the final Port Stephens Council meeting before elections, the motion was dismissed until the Council meeting on 8 February 2022.

“The passing of this motion will start the process of investigating whether Council is able to implement any solutions to prevent these awful, selfish motorbike riders from getting onto our pathway,” Councillor Arnott said.

Despite the motion passing, Councillor Arnott had stated that he will not just leave it to Council, and will be working to also solve the issue outside of the Council chambers.

“Separately, I will be engaging with Raymond Terrace Police and local residents directly to try put an end to this practice.

“Local families shouldn’t have to be worried about whether their kids will be injured while going for a walk or cycle.

“Areas where families go every single day should be safe and I am committed to making sure this pathway is safe,” Councillor Arnott said.

The motion which passed notes the significant number of unregistered motorbikes which travel along the Lakeside to Medowie pathway behind Raymond Terrace and Richardson Road.

It also notes that families use the path and should not have to face the physical danger of unregistered motorbikes when using the pathway.

A report will be prepared on ways to reduce entry points for unregistered motorbikes, and engineered solutions to prevent usage on the pathway of unregistered motorbikes.

“To be clear – I couldn’t care less if people ride unregistered motorbikes around the place – they do that at their own risk and make their own choices.

“It just shouldn’t be done on pathways where kids are running around blind corners every day.

“It’s that simple.

“The moment your actions impact on someone else like this, it’s no longer okay,” Councillor Arnott said.

By Tara CAMPBELL