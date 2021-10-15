Unusual sighting in Urunga: Magpie Geese produce a brood

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SPRING has brought with it a happy event to the waterways near Urunga.

Ian and Ulrieke Kethel of Bellinger Keys report that the Magpie Geese on the small lake near their home have successfully hatched a brood of seven fluffy brown goslings.



Three of the adult birds have made their home on the lake for several months now, although it is a bird normally associated with tropical areas.

But Ian and Ulrieke say that they obviously feel at home on the Coffs Coast, and all the signs are pointing to a successful outcome.

Richard Jordan of Bellingen Birders points out to News Of The Area, “As our climate changes, we are probably going to be visited by other birds normally encountered only to our north.

“The lake at Bellinger Keys is also bursting with other birdlife.

“Several Cormorants and Swamphens are tending to their offspring, and a couple of Latham’s Snipe are spending our warmer months there to escape the Japanese winter.”

We can enjoy all this springtime activity, but Richard cautions against being tempted to interfere in any way.

“Well-meaning people sometimes intervene when they find a newly-fledged chick out of the nest.

“But often a parent is nearby, and a bird taken out of its natural environment in the early stage of its life will have little chance of survival, however carefully nurtured.”

It’s imperative for humans not to interfere with the fledglings.

“Essential survival skills can only be learned ‘in the wild’,” said Richard.

In other birding news, we have heard from Bellingen Birders about the recent BirdLife/Guardian newspaper’s ‘Bird of the Year 2021’.

Competition was fierce among the finalists, with the Superb Fairy-wren (aka blue wren) winning the award from the Tawny Frogmouth and the Gang-gang Cockatoo.

Richard Jordan told News Of The Area, “The Bellingen Birders were barracking for the endangered Regent Honeyeater, which came disappointingly fifth.

“Don’t people realise that the blue wren is the most promiscuous Australian bird?

“The female leaves her mate at the crack of dawn, ‘I’m just going to get some worms for breakfast, dear’ and heads off to find the most attractive male around.

“Only 20% of her offspring have the daddy they think they have.”

Coming shortly is the annual BirdLife ‘Aussie Backyard Bird Count’ from 18 to 24 Oct.

Check it out at www.aussiebirdcount.org.au.

“It is fun, and adds to our knowledge of the birds around us.”

By Andrea FERRARI