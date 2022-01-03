Up and walking – NNSWF’s Walking Football pilot program to return in 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTHERN NSW Football’s Walking Football pilot program will return for term one 2022.

Men and women aged 50 years and over were invited to take part in Northern NSW Football’s exciting walking football pilot program in May, with participants glowing in their praise for the concept.

Walking football will return across northern NSW in term one with a hub in Medowie starting from 31 January.

Walking football, a Football Australia national format, is a low-impact, team-based exercise utilising the defined

Walking Football Rules and Formats.

It is a slower-paced form of football with players always having one foot on the ground.

Matches are played with modified 5v5 or 6v6 formats on smaller pitches with shortened game time. Participants register individually with teams formed on the day or night.

Walking football aims to provide participants physical and mental health benefits, social connectedness and

promotion of the benefits of ongoing physical activity.

“We were super excited to get this pilot program up and running in May.

Or up and walking in this case,” NNSWF Walking Football Project Officer Michelle Forbes said.

“The initial term was a great success and we’re keen for as many people as possible to come along and enjoy a

different version of the game.

“Walking football is a wonderful place to make new friends, meet up with old friends and enjoy being active.

“It is a welcoming version of the game for beginners as well as those who want to continue to play their much-loved game into their later years.

“As we age, staying physically active is an important way to maintain our health and independence.”

The Walking Football project received grant funding from the Federal government through Sport Australia.

The cost of the pilot program at NNSWF hubs is $80 per person for the eight-week league.

Participants can register online for the Walking Football Social Leagues online at www.northernnswfootball.com.au/walking-football.