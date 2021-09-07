Update on MidCoast Council services during lockdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council’s waste management facilities remain closed to the public, with some exceptions, while other services continue both online and over the phone as long as the NSW Government’s stay-at-home orders are in place.

General Manager Adrian Panuccio said he was pleased with how the organisation had adapted its services but acknowledged that there had been some confusion about the disposal of waste.



“Our waste management facilities have continued to accept commercial waste from businesses as well as waste from residents who don’t receive a kerbside collection,” he explained.

“Other than that, waste that poses a public health risk can be disposed of, but all other waste is not essential and will have to wait until the current public health order is lifted.”

Mr Panuccio asked the community to observe signage that had been placed around waste management centres and contact Council’s Customer Service Team if any further clarification is required.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve been through this so we have a detailed plan to ensure we continue to deliver, while protecting Council’s workforce, in line with any requirements of the State Government.”

Council’s customer service phone line continues to operate and a range of services are available online, to ensure the community can continue to do their business.

And while facilities, including customer service centres, libraries, visitor information centres, the Manning Regional Art Gallery and Manning Entertainment Centre, have had to close their doors, resulting in a number of staff working from home, essential services continue with COVID Safe measures in place.

“Our water, waste, sewer, works and maintenance services continue as a matter of public health and safety, along with essential inspections and regulatory functions.

“And while we don’t know how long this order will be in place, we appreciate the community’s understanding of the changes to our services during this time.”

Council’s website and social media pages will continue to be updated with relevant information about the operation of Council facilities and services.

For further information regarding the stay at home restrictions visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/COVID-19 or contact Services NSW on 13 77 88 with your COVID related enquiries.