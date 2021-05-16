Upgrading sports change rooms for females a priority

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ACCESS and inclusion for females participating in sport is set to improve through the $100 million Stronger Country Communities Fun, with Round 4 applications open for communities to apply.

The funding has been welcomed by Gurmesh Singh, Member for Coffs Harbour, who said female sporting teams in our regions will benefit.

The funding aims to provide new and improved facilities, and Mr Singh said our regional towns will see as a result even more investment in community infrastructure and programs.



“Up to $50 million is dedicated to the delivery of female sports facilities and programs, to encourage greater female participation across all levels and codes across regional NSW,” Mr Singh said.

“The Stronger Country Communities Fund is all about ensuring regions like the Coffs Coast benefit from having the very best facilities for local residents.”

The Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor and Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell also encouraged communities to get their applications for this round of funding in.

Mrs Taylor said getting facilities up to date, particularly women’s change rooms, will ensure all female athletes are supported to take part in a wide range of sports, including once male dominated codes.

“Facilities designed exclusively for women should be standard and this funding will help women all over rural and regional NSW overcome a major hurdle and feel empowered to play the sports they love with comfort and confidence,” Mrs Taylor said.

“We’re supporting female athletes of all ages and backgrounds to participate in sport, from grassroots to elite level and the Stronger Country Communities Fund is all about building a safer, stronger NSW for everyone.”

The Stronger Country Communities fund is part of the NSW Government’s $2 billion Regional Growth Fund.

Applications for Round Four open 1 May 2021 and close on 25 June 2021.

For more information, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/SCCF.

By Sandra MOON