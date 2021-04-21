Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season kicks off this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RUGBY is set to return to the region when the latest Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season kicks off tomorrow afternoon.

The Coffs Harbour Snappers begin their 2021 campaign at home when they host the Bowraville Goannas at Coffs Rugby Park.

The Snappers have had successful seasons in recent years, having won the 2018 premiership and finishing runners up in 2019.

The SCU Marlins hit the road for the opening round when they take on the Kempsey Cannonballs.

The Snappers and Marlins will renew their rivalry in 2021, after both clubs combined to form the Harbour Knights team which competed in last year’s New England Rugby Union competition.

The 2019 premiers Hastings Valley Vikings kick off their season with a local derby against the Port Macquarie Pirates in Port Macquarie.

The 2021 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season is set to feature a number of competitions, including senior men’s 1st and 2nd grade, 10-a-side women’s, and under 14’s, under 16’s, and under 18’s competitions.

Mid North Coast president Peter Gerathy praised the efforts of clubs to prepare for the season, especially the Lower Mid North Coast clubs affected by the recent floods.

“We appreciate the circumstances that all clubs have been through over the last 12 months, but particularly the last 8 weeks, and I congratulate them for their resilience particularly Kempsey Cannonballs, Old Bar Clams and Taree’s Manning River Ratz,” he said.

“All have worked very hard to put teams on the field next week and wish them all the best for a successful season.”

The 2021 Kennards Hire Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season will feature 15 rounds before a three-week finals series culminating with the grand final on 28 August.

By Aiden BURGESS