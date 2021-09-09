Upper Orara Hall Appeal For Help As Fundraising Halts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Upper Orara Community Hall, built in 1908, has been for many years a busy, popular and important social hub for the local community of Upper Orara.

It has seen countless social dances, cabarets, weddings, birthdays and melodramas in the past and currently holds sports, dance and yoga classes as well as monthly neighbourhood gatherings.



Over the last 14 or so years, the chief fundraiser for the Hall maintenance has been the Orara Valley Fair which is held over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

Because of COVID-19, it has not been possible to run the last few fairs and all fundraising has come to a halt.

Although some of the money raised by the Fair every year was spent on maintenance, much of it went towards the Hall’s very high insurance costs.

The Hall Committee has also held monthly Friday night informal barbecues for the local community which also provided funds and the Hall is available for sporting or social functions.

Recently the committee held some very successful market days to help raise monies and there are plans in place for a car boot sale and a ‘60’s dinner dance.

The Hall is also a Neighbourhood Place of Safety in case of emergencies during fires and floods.

As the Hall ages, it is in dire need of renovation, requiring a new septic system and roof repairs.

The Committee has applied for various grants, but has so far been unsuccessful.

As a result, the Committee is appealing to generous local and Coffs community members to ask if there is anyone or any business who would be willing to support the hall by helping out through donations or work in kind.

Donations are needed for paint for both the exterior and interior.

The roof also needs repair and the Committee is hoping that a local roofer might be willing to donate time and materials to fix it and a local handyman/carpenter could help out with odd jobs.

Committee members and a willing band of volunteers have started on painting the exterior and have great faith that they will be able to restore the hall to its former glory, once fundraising can begin again.

Jo Fenwick, the Secretary of the Hall Committee told News Of The Area, “At the moment the hall is a valuable community asset that we need to keep running.

“Without the fair, fundraisers and community support, we cannot continue to pay the bills for much longer.”

People or businesses who would like to help, please phone Angie on 0439521414.

By Andrew VIVIAN