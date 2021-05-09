Urunga Art Space Autumn members’ exhibition kicks off with A Cool Change and new lighting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A COOL Change, The Urunga Art Space Autumn members’ exhibition celebrated opening night on May 1.

“After a year of restrictions, we were at last able to welcome art lovers to the gallery for opening night with finger food and a glass of wine,” Chris Wilson, local artist from the gallery told News Of The Area.

“We are also celebrating improvements to the gallery, including new lighting and improved display walls as the first in a number of improvements planned to enhance the appearance and comfort of the space.



“The members greatly appreciate the support we’ve received over the last year and look forward to warmly welcoming visitors to this varied and stimulating show by our talented local artists.”

The exhibition runs until 6 June, 10am-4pm.

Urunga Art Space is an artists’ collective in Bellingen Shire which grew from an opportunity back in 2016 to put up a few pictures in a former butcher’s shop.

Thanks to visionary local photographer, Gethin Coles, and his enlisted troops, the gallery grew and continues to leap and bound as funds and friends allow.

The new lighting is a big deal.

“It’s a long-held bucket-list thing for us, having managed for over four years with the current fluro tubes, not exactly flattering to the high-standard local art we display.

“During the COVID year, we decided to raise the money by having an exhibition where all the pieces were donated to the gallery by the artists.

“We raised more than we expected, and, along with a generous discount from Planet Lighting, were able to proceed with the installation.

“The new lighting, along with planned re-lining of the hanging walls should make a substantial difference to the quality of our exhibitions.

“Rather than a general ‘cold’ lighting given by the fluro tubes, we’ll be able to spotlight the art on the walls, and selectively highlight the 3-D pieces which stand in the middle of the room.

“The hangs will, we are sure, look more professional for these changes, and showcase the work in the best possible way.”

By Andrea FERRARI