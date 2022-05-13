Urunga Art Space brings the art of landscape in Groundswell exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INSPIRATION from our region’s natural beauty is the theme of ‘Groundswell: the art of landscape’ exhibition at Urunga Art Space.

Groundswell shines the spotlight on the appreciation of nature for its own sake, and explores how we relate to the places we live in.

Sixteen local artists and craftspeople have beautifully illustrated their interpretations of our rural landscape, where streams of light dance and shadows brood across open fields, rolling hills and blue-green waterways.

The artists in this exhibition are: Evan Cleland, Kelly Finley, Bruce Gilchrist, Carole Helman, Eleanor Holliday, Ute Kardinahl, Zephyr L’Green, Rhonda Mair, Tom Maxwell, Cath O’Gorman, Phillip R Pomroy, Dubravka Sabjak, Sharron Sykes, Lloyd Tubb, Polly Wells and Richard Wrobel.

Chris Wilson and Hugh Wade were the curators of the Groundswell exhibition and have found their own method for hanging an exhibition of this sort.

They first place the large, strong pieces, then build around these, taking account of colour, groupings and rhythm, or “pace”.

“The placing of Phillip Pomroy’s ‘The False Fisherman’ in the window, augmented with Tom Maxwell’s beautiful sculpture was a quick decision, as the window is lit at night,” Chris told News Of The Area.

“Pace”, to them, means not having repetition, rather changes in groupings, colours and sizes so the viewer is surprised and stimulated, not bored.

“Above all, the exhibition must work as a whole, almost as an artwork in its entirety, with colours flowing and carefully balanced,” said Chris.

The 3D work is usually done last.

“We had fun placing the ceramics, woodwork and large basket sculptures to complete the curate.

“We were very fortunate with the variety and standard of the works, and were very pleased with the result.”

Urunga artist Phillip Pomroy’s love of landscape painting began in his twenties, when he was introduced to the art of Arthur Streeton, Frederick McCubbin and Tom Roberts, who painted en plein air in or around Heidelberg, in Melbourne’s rural outskirts, and became part of a movement that came to be known as the Heidelberg School.

Discover the boxes made by Bruce Gilchrist, who lives in Coffs Harbour.

A retired builder, he is now making fine woodwork using sustainably resourced beautiful Australian timbers.

Groundswell is at The Art Space Urunga until 25 May.

By Andrea FERRARI