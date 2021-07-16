Urunga Art Space exhibits the Big Chill and the evolving mural

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Big Chill is a winter-themed exhibition at the Urunga Art Space featuring fourteen local artists.

The exhibition includes, amongst others, works by Jeremy Barrett, Leesa White, Sally Hook and Scott and Robyn Jackson.

With the themed shows a committee is formed which then chooses the artists who are selected according to who they best complement to produce a stimulating exhibition.



“We have over 100 members, so we try to give everyone of a suitable standard an opportunity to exhibit in these ‘curated’ exhibitions, allowing them more scope to show their work beyond the member shows, where the number of pieces is limited,” Chris Wilson, Urunga Art Space, told News Of The Area.

Also on display will be the original paintings and ‘transitional pieces’ for the new Urunga mural, currently being completed by David Southgate and David Bromley, along the side of Urunga Foodworks supermarket.

The wall is being transformed into a crumbling, faded but stylish piece of architecture by the two Davids.

“Trompe l’oeil effects are going to give an interesting appearance of aged splendour,” David Bromley told News Of The Area.

“Visitors today will find windows to a cellar have appeared on the lower part of the wall and eventually there will be interesting things to find in the cellar’s gloomy interior.

“There may even be a dragon visible down there.”

An added feature on the finished wall will be posters in frames with various images of the Bellingen Shire area which will feature local events and places; the images will be updated accordingly.

“They will have a wry humour and also some surprises.”

The public, and particularly visitors to the town, will be able to buy copies of the images in the Art Space and in local shops.

David Bromley had his eye on this Foodworks site for a long time.

He and David Southgate put a proposal to Steve Allen, the owner of the building who liked the idea, which resulted in funding through a grant.

By Andrea FERRARI