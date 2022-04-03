Urunga artists picture a fantasy world along Foodland wall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

URUNGA is fast becoming the heart of outdoor art on the Mid North Coast, with another exterior mural unravelling a thought-provoking story for passers-by to ponder over.

When you next visit the small seaside Urunga, you will notice that across the intersection from the Art Space Gallery and opposite the primary school, the Foodland supermarket wall is undergoing a transformation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Masonry borders around strange-shaped windows and doorways, dilapidated stonework, vines growing on walls inhabited with unusual creatures and large posters depicting local points of interest are covering what was previously a large bare wall space.

The style of artwork is termed ‘trompe l’oeil’ (fooling the eye) and is being created by two local Urunga artists, David Southgate and David Bromley.

David Bromley is an artist and printmaker, already well known for his existing mural in Urunga.

David Southgate is a local artist who, with his wife, ran Hungry Head Pottery for many years and helped set up Urunga’s well known Art Space Gallery.

The two Davids have become a team and can often be seen working on sections of the wall, creating their illusory effects, transforming the space into an entertaining visual feast for all to enjoy.

“What began as a straightforward commission to do an interesting mural for the town has changed due to complications, including Covid and the continuing wet weather,” David Southgate told News Of The Area.

“The time frame for completing the project was made irrelevant due to these many obstacles and delays.”

The two artists find that they can now enjoy the painting process more and continue to invent the unfolding scene as they try out new ideas and techniques, without having to justify the time frame and cost of hours spent.

“The mural will be determined finished when David and I are satisfied with our efforts in making something unique for the town’s community and visitors.

“So the town of Urunga will benefit from what has become truly a labour of love,” he said.

David Bromley explains how they created the trompe-l’oeil window in the mural.

”The brickwork is masked off with sticky plastic and I am using an airbrush to apply a shadow on the glass and frames of the window.

“There is also a shadow around the bricks to create the illusion of depth.

“This effect greatly enhanced the trompe l’oeil effect of the window.

“It makes it look more 3D and therefore, realistic.

“The wall is flat; everything the viewer sees is paint.”

By Andrea FERRARI